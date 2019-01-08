Tanzania: Court of Appeal Orders Hearing of Appeal Against Resident Magistrate

THE Court of Appeal has ordered for determination on merits the appeal under which Resident Magistrate in Charge of Musoma Resident Magistrate's Court Faisal Kahamba is accused of forging court proceedings in an economic case.

Justices Kipenka Mussa, Sivangilwa Mwangesi and Gerald Ndika had initially noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the appellant, had not filed in time the memorandum of appeal with a view to oppose the acquittal of the magistrate on the criminal charge.

They said failure to file the memorandum of appeal within the prescribed time of 21 days of the service of records of appeal under the law was a grave default that could lead to the appeal dismissal especially where no proper and satisfactory explanation is given.

However, having been implored by both the prosecution and defence to invoke the provision of section 72 (5) of the Court of Appeal Rules, the justices opted to exercise their jurisdictions conferred upon them by setting the appeal for hearing to safeguard the integrity of the administration of justice.

"We have taken into account the unanimity of the parties against dismissal of the appeal, which also implies that the respondent will not be prejudiced if the appeal is allowed to proceed to hearing and determination on the merits," they argued.

The appeal, the justices further said, required the court to rise to its highest calling to do justice by holding back from applying the obviously draconian option of dismissing the matter.

"In the premises, we invoke sub-rule (5) of 72 of the rule and order that the appeal be heard on date to be fixed by the Registrar," they declared. The justices also ordered the DPP in the meantime to file his memorandum of appeal.

Before issuing the final order, the justices had a strong word on the DPP's failure to lodge the memorandum of appeal in time. They noted that the document was lodged in court out of time on November 23, 2018, which was more than 16 months after the DPP had received the record of appeal.

"We are deeply concerned that the appellant went sleep after (he) was served with the record of appeal. (The DPP) acted with baffling lassitude and obvious inference in pursuing the appeal and has not proffered even a feeble pretence to explain away (his) default," the justices said.

According to them, they felt obliged to state that they expected every party before the court to strictly observe the timeframes prescribed by the rules for the advancement of his or her case; more so when such party is a constitutional office as is the case with the appellant.

"The court, indeed all courts of law, cannot look the other side as parties trash rules of the court prescribing timeframes with impunity. For it is the object of such rules to ensure that the judicial process is fair, just and evenly handled," the justices concluded.

Facts of the matter show that the respondent, Faisal Kahamba, was the Resident Magistrate in Charge, Mara Region at Musoma in 2014. On December 23, 2015, he was arraigned before the Resident Magistrate's Court of Musoma over forgery.

It was alleged by the prosecution that on May 20, 2014, at the resident court within Musoma District in Mara Region, the magistrate, with intent to deceive, forged court proceedings in Economic Criminal Case No. 1 of 2010 before Musoma District Court involving Republic against Salim Ng'itu and 12 others.

The respondent resisted the prosecution and raised a preliminary objection on the ground that as a judicial officer he was shielded by statutory immunity from criminal prosecution for any act or omission committed in the course of performance of the judicial function.