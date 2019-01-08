8 January 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Herdsmen Advised On Children's Education

By Mariam Juma in Simanjiro

PASTORAL communities have been urged to stop migrating to enable their children to go to school.

Speaking during a ceremony to install Mr Kilempu Ole Kinoka to be a Maasai leader recently, Simanjiro District Council Chairman Jackson Sipitieck said migration was detrimental to the education of many children.

He noted that apart from denying children education, it also caused environmental degradation.

"As of now the government has invested a lot in quality school infrastructure in every district so pastoral communities are also supposed to ensure they play their part so that children get education. We are not fair to our children," said Ms Sipitieck.

He noted that the council would ensure all primary and secondary schoolchildren got adequate classrooms and desks for them to study comfortably. For his part, Mr Ole Kinoka said more cooperation was needed for things to move in the right direction.

