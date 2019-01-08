Tanzania: Pace of Construction of New Offices Commended

MINISTER of Water and Irrigation, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the construction of his ministry's offices in Ihumwa, Dodoma.

Speaking after touring the project site at the weekend, Prof Mbarawa said he was optimistic that the contractor, Suma JKT, implementing the project, would complete the project on time.

"I am satisfied with the progress of the construction of our ministry's offices in the capital city," said Prof Mbarawa.

However, he urged the contractor to work 24 hours after delays in the commencement of the project.

He promised that his ministry would pay the contractor on time to complete the construction on time and directed to get briefing on the progress of the construction daily.

Prof Mbarawa also directed Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Duwasa) to start setting up a water supply network in the capital city effective from yesterday after completion of the water pumping station in the area.

He said the water pumping station in the area with the capacity to supply 2.5 million litres a day should also benefit villages near the capital city, stressing Duwasa should develop plan on water supply to surrounding communities.

Last December Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Maimuna Tarishi said all ministries had already acquired land to set up their offices in the capital city, saying the exercise to relocate all offices, including embassies to the area, would take up to four years.

She pointed out that 90 per cent of public servants working in the central government had already shifted to Dodoma and that the last batch of civil servants arrived in the capital city last December.