Tanzania: Shilling Remains Stable in 2019 First Week

THE shilling traded stable against the US dollar in the first week of 2019 on subdued greenback demand from importers.

According to the TIB Market Updates, "The local currency traded stable against the greenback during last week trading sessions on subdued greenback demand from importers as they are short of shilling following year end regulatory obligations."

The shilling is expected to remain at the same levels unless substantial demand enters the market.

The local money market is of stable liquidity position mainly with central bank support.

The currency market by the Market Synopsis reports that the shilling merely depreciated by 0.006 per cent last week to close at a weighted average exchange rate of 2,292/72/USD compared to 2,292/58/USD posted in the previous week.

The mere depreciation of the shilling goes hand in hand with the increased demand in foreign currency seen in the 23.4 per cent growth of the total amount traded in the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM).

The total amount traded in the IFEM during the week was 2.9 million US dollars compared to 2.35 million US dollars traded during the previous week.

On the other hand, the CRDB Market Financial Highlights show that the previous week saw the greenback gain pressure against the local shilling, due to an increase in demand for the USD.

The forecast is for the continued heightened demand for the greenback within the market.

Currencies from other East African countries show that the Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Monday, undercut by an uptick in demand from manufacturing firms and players in the interbank market, traders said.

The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Monday due to inflows from horticulture exports and offshore investors buying government debt meeting dollar demand from oil importers, traders said.

At 0733 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.90/102.10 per dollar, compared with 102.00/20 at Friday's close.