Kenya: Former Youth Fund Boss Bruce Odhiambo Dies At City Hospital

Former Youth Enterprise Fund chairman and renowned music producer Bruce Odhiambo is dead.

Mr Odhiambo died on Monday night at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after developing heart related complications.

His family has confirmed the death but declined to comment further.

"Yes its true Bruce is dead. He died yesterday evening (Monday) but we wouldn't want to comment further. We kindly ask the media to respect our privacy over the same," Steve, a close relative to the deceased told Nairobi News.

Mr Odhiambo is reported to have developed heart complications just weeks after returning from India in November 2018 where he had gone to seek specialized treatment.

The producer flew to India in October last year to replace his pacemaker - an electrical device implanted under the skin to help manage irregular heartbeats.

Mr Odhiambo, a close ally to President Uhuru Kenyatta, resigned from the Youth Fund job unceremoniously in March 2016 after being embroiled in a Sh180 million scandal.

His death comes slightly over a year since the demise of Catherine Namuye, a former Youth Fund chief executive who together with Bruce were charged in 2016 over the Sh180 million scandal.

Ms Namuye collapsed and died mysteriously at her home in Kileleshwa.