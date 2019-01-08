7 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kibir Informed On Situation in Blue Nile State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, received at the Republican Palace Monday a group of the Blue Nile State's deputies at the National Legislature and reviewed the general situation in the state.

At the meeting, the Vice - President affirmed the Presidency support to implementation of projects in the Blue Nile State.

Chairperson of the deputies' group, Ahmed Karameno, said in a press statement that they briefed the Vice - President on realization of peace between the state's components and the implementation of development projects in the state.

He indicated that a number of roads and electricity projects have been included in the budget for the year 2019.

Karameno has affirmed the firm stand of the people of the Blue Nile State in support of the national accord government toward completing the development projects and boosting the stability in the state.

Sudan

Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-Bashir Protesters

Riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters in Sudan's capital on Sunday, as demonstrations calling for… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.