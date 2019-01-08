Sudan: Kibir Informed On Situation in Blue Nile State

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, received at the Republican Palace Monday a group of the Blue Nile State's deputies at the National Legislature and reviewed the general situation in the state.

At the meeting, the Vice - President affirmed the Presidency support to implementation of projects in the Blue Nile State.

Chairperson of the deputies' group, Ahmed Karameno, said in a press statement that they briefed the Vice - President on realization of peace between the state's components and the implementation of development projects in the state.

He indicated that a number of roads and electricity projects have been included in the budget for the year 2019.

Karameno has affirmed the firm stand of the people of the Blue Nile State in support of the national accord government toward completing the development projects and boosting the stability in the state.