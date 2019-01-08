7 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Directs Gezira State to Implement Development Projects

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Monday received at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, and directed the government of Gezira State to implement more development projects and to attach concern to the citizens living conditions.

Dr. Faisal has appreciated the harmony and integration of roles at the level of Gezira State government that has positive impact on realization of the people's desires and ambitions.

Dr. Aila said in a press statement that the state's budget includes good news for the citizens of Gezira State in the development and services' fields.

