Khartoum — The newly- appointed Minister of Health, Al-Khair Al-Nur Al-Mubarak, was sworn in Monday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and in presence of the Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul.
Sudan: Minister of Health Sworn in
