7 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Health Sworn in

Khartoum — The newly- appointed Minister of Health, Al-Khair Al-Nur Al-Mubarak, was sworn in Monday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and in presence of the Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, and the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul.

