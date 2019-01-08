7 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Football Boss Infantino in Gambia Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

World football boss Gianni Infantino is due to visit Gambia today.

The head of FIFA will be accompanied by his Secretary General Fatima Samoura along with Africa's football president Ahmad Ahmad.

The delegation is expected to touch down at the Banjul International Airport at 1pm.

It will be Infantino's premier visit in Gambia along with Ahmad since the duo's elections.

The one-day visit will also see the delegation take a conducted tour of football facilities including the Yundum-based FIFA Goal project.

Gambia

Truth Commission on Jammeh Opens Hearings

Two years after President Yahya Jammeh left power in Gambia, the country is opening a truth commission that will look… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.