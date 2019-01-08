Cameroon: End-of-Year Festivities - Ya-Fe 2018 Registers Over 500,000 Visitors

Many businessmen cashed in on the annual festival which wrapped up yesterday January 6 at the esplanade of the Yaounde Conference Center.

The 13th edition of Yaounde en Fete' (Ya-Fe); the annual end-of-year festival in the capital city Yaounde, has wrapped up. The festival which began on December 15, 2018, came to a close yesterday January 6, 2019, at the esplanade of the Yaounde Conference Centre.

According to Marthe Eyenga, Accountant of Ya-Fe, the festival registered no fewer than 500,000 visitors, majority of them youths. Eyenga told Cameroon Tribune they sold circa 200,000 entry tickets and bracelets. "We are very satisfied with the number of visitors who came here. This year, we made entry free for children less than 14 years old. As such, the number was overwhelming. There were even times we had to stop entry in order to ease circulation of persons within the fair ground," Eyenga disclosed.

When Cameroon Tribune visited the Ya-Fe ground at the close of the festival, the turnout was even more startling. Visitors in couple, group or family were buried in the Ya-Fe frenzy. Others could be spotted in a queue waiting for their turn to enter the merry-go-round. For others, it was just about savouring good food and sipping cold drinks while listening to a bar of good music.

Thierry Ndong, Chief Communications Officer of Ya-Fe, said businessmen who took up stands at the festival ground made a good turnover. There were some 200 stands for this edition of Ya-Fe as compared to 150 stands when the festival took place in 2016. Ndong said all the stands were occupied and businessmen solicited for more stands when Ya-Fe opened.

No security incident occurred but for two cases of theft that were reported, Ndong said. According to the Chief Communications Officer, the balance sheet of the Ya-Fe 2018 is good, despite the fact that the annual event was moved from downtown to the Yaounde Conference Center.

According to Pierre Zumbach, President of Inter Progress, the event management organisation in charge of Ya-Fe, in addition to 200 businesses that signed up for the exhibition, some 50 small and medium-sized enterprises from the northern regions were brought to showcase their knowhow and possibly seal deals with interested customers.

The next edition of Ya-Fe is scheduled for December this year.