Sudan: Al-Sanousi Affirms Importance of Administrative Inspection

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Al-Sanousi, Monday received in the Republican Palace the Chairman of the Chamber of Grievances, Ahmed Abu-Zaid, and reviewed the chamber's performance in the past year.

Al-Sanousi has called for giving concern to the administrative control and inspection and ensuring efficiency and honesty in the state organs.

In a press statement, Abu-Zaid said that he informed the assistant of the President on issuance of judgements in 126 out of 135 grievances, the inspection of a number of ministries and government institutions and units and the ruling in grievances relating to human rights, especially in the field of child and women rights.

Abu-Zaid pointed out that the meeting has referred to the Chamber's endeavors for enhancing good governance and presenting legal studies for supporting justice and equity.

He said that the Assistant of the President has underscored the importance of Sudan participation in the regional and international organizations, referring to Sudan membership at the executive bureau of the Islamic Cooperation states and the Council of the Board of Trustees for African Grievances, at which Sudan is assuming the position of the Deputy Chairman of the board.