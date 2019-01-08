Sudan: Dr. Faisal Calls for Facilitating Flow of Commodities to Northern State

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Monday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Yasser Yousif, and reviewed the general situation in the state.

Dr. Faisal gave a directive for facilitating the flow of consumer goods to the Northern State.

In a press statement, Yousif affirmed the resumption of studying at all schools in the Northern State, asserting that the security situation is stable at all the state's localities.