Namibia: Psemas Loses N$900m to Fraud Yearly

Government's medical aid fund has been losing on average more than N$900 million per year to fraud, abuse, waste and collusion.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed these figures in its financial risk report for Namibia dated 23 November 2018.

The fund, known as the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) has more than 290 000 beneficiaries, and has received about N$7 billion from the government since 2016.

Budget documents show that Psemas received around N$7,2 billion from the government in the last three years; N$2,2 billion in 2016, N$2,5 billion in 2017, and N$2,5 billion in 2018.

Some private doctors and other fraudsters have over the years milked Psemas. In 2017, the government said some medical practitioners were making false claims, and vowed to investigate such cases.

Although finance minister Calle Schlettwein confirmed the fraudulent claims at the time, he never said how much had been lost.

The IMF report titled 'Fiscal Risk Statement' could be the first to attach a figure to the fraudulent claims made over the years.

"Psemas faces significant challenges related to fraud in the system. Estimations suggest that dishonesty cost the fund up to N$900 million per year due to fraud, abuse, waste and collusion.

"In recent years, budget appropriations have been insufficient to cover for the gap between the employee contributions and total benefits," the report said, adding that Psemas has shown a significant shortfall in paying on time.

The IMF report said the medical aid fund heavily relies on taxpayers' money, with about 85% of benefit payments funded through the national budget, while employees contribute a flat rate not linked to their salaries, covering 15% of total benefits.

According to the report, Psemas membership contributions are in two classes: a standard N$120 for the main member, and an additional N$60 for every dependant, and N$240 for the high class, with N$120 per dependent.

Although Psemas' beneficiaries enjoy similar benefits to those on private medical aids, the current employee contribution rates were last upgraded in 2012, where employees saw a 100% increase from N$60 to N$120, and N$120 to N$240 respectively.

The IMF advised the government to take several measures to save the troubled medical aid fund, such as linking workers' contributions to their salaries.

"Improve forecasting of the cost of future benefits, and budget for it accordingly. Include a provision in the budget to manage unanticipated costs," the IMF said.

They added that the government should implement the recommendations made by the forensic audit team which was appointed by the finance ministry.

The forensic report was never made public, despite being completed two years ago.

"Rationalise the governance structure of the system to allow for better coordination and timely decision-making for preventing future financial pressures," the IMF urged.

The IMF said the government had unrealistic budget appropriations for Psemas, and also called on the government to improve forecasting growths and budgeting so that the fund does not become indebted and risk paying interest on overdue accounts.

On Psemas' governance, the IMF said the government should look at good international practices which would help them overcome their ability to respond to short-term financial pressures.

The scheme is currently managed by a politically connected private company called Methealth Namibia Administrators.

'TAKING STEPS'

Schelttwein told The Namibian yesterday that the ministry employed a forensics team that is looking into fraud and other claims.

"Some fraudulent activities need to be looked at, and we have taken the first steps to do that," he said, adding that the list of beneficiaries includes dead people.

He noted that there is evidence that there are fraudulent activities from the service providers' side, and that is, of course, something that will be tackled head-on.

The minister, however, countered the proposal that members' contributions should be linked to salaries, saying that Psemas was started as a scheme to equalise benefits, regardless of high or low the salary.

"It's a very strong equalising scheme. If we go back to matching contributions to salaries, then we will be losing that equalising element, and we would be moving closer to a commercial type of medical aid fund," Schlettwein stressed.

The minister said matching contributions to salaries will affect poor people, but that the scheme needs to be better managed and better controlled to avoid abuse.

On managing Psemas internally, Schlettwein said the ministry is not keen to employ further people to manage the fund, especially with the already ballooning wage bill.

"I think this will also help, dependent on whether we would like to become a fund or not. We are stil