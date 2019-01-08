Namibia: Placement Committee for Otjozondjupa Schools Established

A committee dealing with the placement of learners in Grades 1, 8 and 11 has been established for the Otjozondjupa region.

The ministry of education's acting deputy director for programme quality assurance, Nicolaas Eiman, said in an interview with Nampa that the regional schools placement committee was established at Otjiwarongo yesterday.

Eiman heads the committee.

He urged parents to first visit the schools where they intend to place their children before approaching the education directorate's regional office.

"We also agreed in our meeting that each of our circuit centres should deal with the placement of learners in Grade 8," he said.

The three education circuits in Otjozondjupa are Otjiwarongo, Okahandja and Grootfontein.

The placement committee has already started assisting Grade 11 learners looking for space in the region.

Schools countrywide will officially open today. - Nampa