Zimbabwe Take Unassailable Lead

ZIMBABWE's women's cricket team took an unbeatable 3-0 lead against Namibia in the Namib Desert Challenge when they won the third T20 international by 57 runs on Monday.

After comfortably winning the first two internationals, Zimbabwe once again dominated from the start to post a convincing victory at the Sparta Ground in Walvis Bay on Monday.

Namibia won the toss for the first time in the series and sent Zimbabwe in to bat, but it didn't make much difference to the outcome. Zimbabwe posted 136 for eight wickets off their 20 overs and then restricted Namibia to 79 for nine wickets to win by a canter.

In Zimbabwe's innings, Arrasta Diergaardt got an early breakthrough when she trapped Ashley Ndiraya LBW for five runs, but Modester Mupachikwa (22) and Chipo Tiripano (23) revived Zimbabwe's innings with a 22-run partnership.

Sharne Mayers was dismissed cheaply for one to leave Zimbabwe at 78 for four wickets, but Mary Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo put Zimbabwe in charge with a 55-run partnership.

Nkomo was eventually run out for 13, but Musonda went on to score 60 which came off 49 balls and included nine fours.

For Namibia, Sylvia Shihepo, Kayleen Green, Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster and Reehana Khan each got one wicket.

Namibia's run chase was compounded by the loss of some early wickets as Yasmeen Kahn was bowled for a duck, while Adri van der Merwe, their top batsman at the tournament so far, was run out for nine.

Roche Venter hit a lively 15 off 16 balls, but when Kayleen Green was run out for three, Namibia were struggling at 33 for four wickets.

Arrasta Diergaardt (22) and Sune Wittmann (10) provided a bit of resistance, but after their departure, the rest of the lower order followed quickly and they could only muster 79 runs for nine wickets off their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe's best bowlers were Nomvelo Sibanda (two wickets for 14 runs), Nomatter Mutasa (2/19) and Loreen Phiri (2/5).

The fourth and fifth internationals between the two teams will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.