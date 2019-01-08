Uganda: 'We Are Not at War With Museveni, We Only Want His Seat' – Bobi Wine

Photo: allafrica.com

MP Bobi wine and Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.

Yadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has come out to say that there is no bad blood between him and President Museveni despite all that has done to him in the past including alleged torture and blocked music concerts.

He said that he and his People Power Movement only want a chance at preisency.

"Let the generals know that we are not at war with them or even the president. Yes, we want his seat but not in bad faith. We don't hate him, we have no problem with him," Bobi Wine said.

The singer-turned-politician made the remarks during the burial of Stella Njuba, the daughter of former Cabinet minister and FDC chairperson, Sam Kalega Njuba.