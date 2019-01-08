South Africa: SA's Most Complete Human Ancestor - a Bone of Contention

analysis

Little Foot has literally been a bone of contention in the palaeontology community for years. Experts do not agree on the age, and therefore possibly the species.

The remarkable story of Little Foot, the most complete fossil of a human ancestor older than 1.5 million years yet found, was recently described after excavation of 14 years.

In 1994 and 1997, Professor Ron Clarke, from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), identified 12 foot and lower leg bones of an Australopithecus individual previously misidentified as animal fossils. The bones were stored at Sterkfontein and at Wits.

Clarke and his assistants, Stephen Motsumi and Nkwane Molefe, then looked for and located the very spot where the bones had been blasted out by lime miners decades earlier in a deep, dark part of the Sterkfontein Caves, called the Silberberg Grotto, a large cavern within the cave system in the Cradle of Humankind.

The fossil was given the nickname Little Foot based on Clarke's initial discovery of four small foot bones.

The history of the...