South Africa: Eskom - for Experts in Energy, It's Hopelessly Grim, Open-Ended Groundhog Day

Eskom power lines are seen running in the southern suburbs of the countries biggest city, Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 January 2015. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

It is now well past time to stop fooling ourselves that Eskom's problems and its indebtedness can be traded out. The focus should be on managing a bad situation as well as possible.

While you are reading this, the Eskom Sustainability Task Team appointed by the President on 15 December is very likely to be hard at work at producing a document by the 29 January deadline. Given some of the people appointed to the task team, it is likely to be an excellent analysis and will also probably produce sensible recommendations.

But that being said, and somewhat akin to the analysis of our educational outcomes following the release of the annual matric results, there is a sense of déjà vu. One is reminded of the film Groundhog Day. It's about a cynical old TV weatherman sent against his will to some American village to report on the annual return of the groundhog. If a groundhog emerges out of hibernation and sees its shadow, it gets scared and runs back into its burrow, supposedly predicting six more...