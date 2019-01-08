South Africa Needs to Change Its Economic Status By Reskilling the Entire Adult Population

analysis

South Africa faces another year with no signs that it is able to solve its massive social and economic problems. We have been promised a new dawn but all we see are task teams, commissions of inquiry and more manifestos. Why do South Africa's problems seem intractable to the ANC government nearly a quarter of a century into running the country?

A point that we South Africans always overlook is that South Africa, like the rest of Africa, is a neocolonial society. We like to think of ourselves, if not as a developed country, at least as very close to being one. To us, Africa is, well, a place north of the Limpopo inhabited by hopelessly poor people overwhelmed by malaria and Ebola and ruled by hugely incompetent and cruel regimes.

The reality is all of Africa including South Africa are neocolonial societies. A neocolonial society is a country where most of its exports are primary products. This is the case for virtually all African countries with the sole exception of Mauritius.

In the case of...