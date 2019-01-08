Ghana: NBSSI to Train 100 PWDs in Technical, Vocational Skills in Nkoranza

Nkoranza — The Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Business Advisory Centre of the National Board for small scale industries (NBSSI) is to train about 100 PWDs in technical and vocational skills to enable them engage in sustainable livelihoods.

The beneficiaries are expected to be trained in mushroom and snail farming and rearing of animals such as goats and pigs to make them contribute to the socio-economic development as well as discouraged them from begging on the streets.

The Social Development Officer of Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly Mr. Seth Owusu Boadi, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times said, the move was to reduce PWDs over reliance on their share of the common fund which mostly delays in coming.

He said this during the presentation of startup kits such as corn mill, fridges, provisions, kiosks and containers among others procured at the cost of GH¢66,360.00 to about 70 PWDs in the area.

Madam Diana Atta Kisiwaa, Nkoranza South MCE in an address assured the beneficiaries of government's effort at working to ensure that no citizen was left out in national development.

She said those who were not considered in the first batch of the disbursement would have theirs later.

Madam Kisiwaa however cautioned PWDs in the municipality to desist from peddling falsehood, insults and attacks directed at her person any time there was delay in disbursement of their Common Fund.

The MCE noted that her doors were opened to everybody who had an issue and that she was ready to address such grievances with them

Mr. KuseYeboah Bismark, Nkoranza South Chairman of the Ghana Federation for Disability (GFD) urged their members to use the items for the intended purpose.