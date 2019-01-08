Libya: Funds Required Towards ICTs for NGOs in Libya

Tripoli — A GLOBAL network of organisations working to provide shared communications services in humanitarian emergencies requires US$2,4 million to provide lifesaving telecommunications services to the humanitarian agencies in Libya.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) requires the funds to cover the provision of internet connectivity services, an information and communications technology (ICT) helpdesk and facilitate emergency communications systems that are minimum operating security standards (MOSS)-compliant.

ETC has so far received $550 000 from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to establish some services in the new hub in the northern Benghazi, Libya's second-most populous city after the capital Tripoli.

Teams are exploring options to implement Services for Communities (S4C) projects. ETC S4C Adviser conducted a mission to Tunis in November to explore ways to implement a complaint feedback mechanism, such as a call centre.

Libya is in crisis eight years after civil unrest erupted during the so-called Arab Spring.

Provision of lifesaving telecommunications services to the response community in operational areas is set to enhance the overall response and ensure assistance is efficiently provided to people most in need.

The humanitarian footprint in Libya is expanding, with an international humanitarian presence in many locations throughout the country.

Most agencies are in the process of establishing a presence in Tripoli and elsewhere.