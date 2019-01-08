Algeria: Upper House Partial Renewal - Constitutional Council Proclaims Final Results

Algiers — Constitutional Council proclaimed Friday, in a statement, the final results of the election renewing half the members of the Council of the Nation (Upper House), which took place last Saturday, confirming provisional results announced Monday with the exception of those of the province of Ourgla and Illizi.

The Constitutional Council upheld its first decision to cancel the poll held in the province of Tlemcen and reorganize it within the legal deadline provided by the law.

The winning candidate in the province of Ouargla is Abdelkader Djedi, from the National Liberation Front Party (FLN), instead of the independent candidate, Salim Belhasrouf.

In the province of Illizi, the seat went for Laid Madhoui (National Liberation Front), instead of Omar Maatallah (El Moustakbel Front), the source said.

The Constitutional Council said that the number of the provinces concerned is 47, the number of voters 25,492, the participation rate sets at 97.98%, whereas the number of registered voters is 26,018.

The spoiled ballot papers stand at 2,507 and the votes cast 22,985, added the same source, noting that the number of abstentions amounts to 526.