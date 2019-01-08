Tanzania: Mwakinyo Set to Leave for UK Training Camp

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, is next week expected to leave the country for the United Kingdom (UK) to train for two months.

Mwakinyo, who is under the sponsorship of the leading betting firm in the country, SportPesa Tanzania, will be preparing for an international lightweight title fight to be held in March this year in Tanzania. Speaking to The Citizen, Mwakinyo said the exact date for the fight would be announced later after completing all preparations.

He reiterated that he would be in England for two months before returning to Tanzania ready for his fight. "I have been invited to be trained by the former trainer of famous professional boxer David Haye. They have shown interest in me and I have accepted the offer. It is good for the development of my career. "I'm going to use the training for my career development as you know most foreign trainers are good at boxing tactics. The invitation has impressed me although I am yet to know the exact date of my departure for London," said Mwakinyo.

Mwakinyo also said he is yet to sign a contract with any promoter and manager based in Tanzania or abroad. "I am yet to sign any contract with promoter or manager. Currently, I have consultants who have been advising me on my career. I do not want the confusion faced by other boxers after success," he said. The boxer is now ranked 15 out of 1,842 professional boxers ranked by BoxRec- - a website dedicated to posting records of professional boxers. Mwakinyo, is now holder of the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) and World Boxing League (WBL) Super welterweight title. Mwakinyo also won by a knockout (KO) in the first round against Saidi Yazidu in the non-title bout.