Tanzania: Lugalo Golfers Eye Ladies Crown

Dar es Salaam — Lugalo Golf Club has confirmed participation in this year's IBB Ladies Open Championships, which will be held in Abuja, Nigeria, the club captain, Japhet Masai disclosed yesterday.

Speaking with The Citizen, Masai said the championship will be held in April and that a lot of women golfers have already stepped up training with a view to landing top titles.

Masai said they were determined to make their participation felt in the three-day tournament, which will bring together prominent women golfers from Africa and outside the continent.

"It will be a difficult event because it will draw competitors from Africa and outside the continent, but we are confident that our gofers will win us plaudits. Last year, we sent seven golfers to the championship, but we are looking forward to increasing the number of golfers this time around," said Masai.

Last year, Angel Eaton won the IBB Ladies Open tournament after carding 237 gross. She also won the longest drive honour in the event that featured 200 golfers from Africa and Sweden.

Also in the list of winners were Hawa Wanyeche, who finished fourth and Ayne Magombe, who is also Lugalo club golfer, finished sixth.

Other golfers who featured in the event were Tayana William, Sophia Mathias, Sara Dennis and Rehema Athumani.

"We have to show our prowess in this event once again. We won the previous edition, but we have to strive to win back-to-back titles even though we understand that it will be tough," he said. Masai said the club was growing in leaps and bounds since its establishment.