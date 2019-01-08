Tanzania: Cecafa Teams in Tough CAF Level Tests

IT'S all systems go for six CECAFA envoys in the CAF Level championship this weekend as they face tough opponents from North and West Africa.

Simba, the only CECAFA representatives in the CAF Champions league will be at the National Stadium hosting JS Saoura of Algeria in the opening round of Group D while five others; Gor Mahia of Kenya, Vipers and KCCA from Uganda, Rwanda's Mukura Victory, El Hilal of Sudan and Jimma Aba Jiffar of Ethiopia are seeking tickets to play in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup.

Simba qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League after eliminating Nkana of Zambia by 4-3 aggregate goals.

While Simba are firmly at the group stage other five representatives have to clear tough hurdles to claim group stage places.

With vast experience in CAF level tournaments, KCCA of Uganda give hopes for advancing as they face little known AS Otoho of Congo in the play-off round.

Vipers SC, second Ugandan giants, who were demoted to the cup after an unsuccessful CAF Champions League campaign, will be facing tough North Tunisian side CS Sfaxien to determine who goes through.

CECAFA Zone, however is assured one ticket regardless who wins between Rwanda's Mukura Victory and El Hilal of Sudan who pitted in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Since both of them come from, CEFACA member states.

The fate of the Kenya's Gor Mahia is far from predictable as they face little known New Star de Douala from Cameroon.

The team has never met any East African side before.

From Ethiopia Jimma Aba Jifar are scheduled to play Hassania US Agadir of Morocco, both teams are not regular in the CAF level championship.

The CAF Confederation envoys will be engaged in a two-legged affair, with each side playing both home and away.

The winner over the two legs will move on to the group stage.

For the play-off round matchups, briefly, here is what happened: The winners of the Confederation Cup first round were drawn against the losers of the Champions League first round.

The teams were seeded according to their performances in the CAF competitions for the previous five seasons.

KCCA, who were seeded winners from the Confederation Cup first round, were in Pot B.

Vipers, unseeded losers from the Champions League first round, were in Pot C.

Their respective opponents were revealed after random draws across the two pots.

The first legs will be played January 11-13 and the return legs a week later - January 18-20.