Ghana: MP Facilitates Acquisition of Vehicles for Commercial Drivers in Navrongo

Some of the MASLOC cars in display for the beneficiaries

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Kacssena-Nankana municipality of the Upper East Region, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, has facilitated the acquisition of five taxi cabs and two buses from the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) facility for some commercial drivers in the constituency.

The MP who is also the Minister of Aviation stated that he decided to facilitate to ensure that the beneficiaries of the facility who were mostly the youth secured credit from the financial institutions to enable them acquire the cars to help them improve upon their livelihoods.

He stated that among the vision of the government was creation of employment for the youth and expressed optimism that various facilities put up by the MASLOC including financial support and the logistics such as the means of transport would help address such challenges.

The MP who stressed that the government was determined to address the unemployment among the youth, mentioned the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), among other models that had been initiated to confront the problem and appealed to the youth to avail themselves for such opportunities to empower themselves.

The MP stated that the ongoing rehabilitation of the Tono Dam in the constituency when completed would also help generate more jobs for the people in the constituency particularly the women and the youth groups.

The Coordinator of MASLOC in charge of the Kassena-Nankana municipality and the Kassena-West District, Ms. Mary Atule, reiterated the need for the beneficiaries to work hard to repay their loans for others to also benefit.

The Coordinator who disabused the minds of Ghanaians that the scheme was politicised and only supported party members, called on Ghanaians to disregard such allegation and apply to benefit from the scheme.

The leader of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Salifu Sandoo, who is a former driver of the State Transport Corporation (STC), lauded the MP for facilitating the scheme to ensure that the group benefited from the MASLOC cars.

He gave assurance on behalf of his colleagues that they would work hard to pay off the MASLOC facility and further appealed to the MP and the government to support the remaining youth who are also in need of the facility to better their lives.