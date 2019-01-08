Ghana: Teacher Bailed After Allegedly Damaging Student's Eye

in News /

THE teacher at Shia Senior High Technical School, in the Ho municipality, Mavis Gakpetor, who allegedly assaulted a student on the campus and left her blind in one eye has been granted police enquiry bail.

The rod she reportedly used to carry out the attack on the student has been retrieved by the police.

Similarly, officials from the Ho municipal office of the Ghana Education Office (GES) have visited the school as part of their investigations into the matter.

The alleged victim, Sadiatu Armiyao, 17, was initially rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital, Ho after the incident but was referred to a private diagnostic centre in Accra for further examination.

She is back in Ho where the Volta Regional Hospital is to review her case fortnightly, in the hope of restoring her sight.

The girl celebrated the New Year in agony as her face was heavily swollen with excruciating pain, compelling her to remain indoors.

The second-year Visual Arts student said that the incident took place after prep hours on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

According to her, two students were fighting and she recognised one of them as her friend, and so she stepped in to separate them.

"When the housemistress turned up at the scene, she ordered all of us to go into the dormitory and we obliged," the students said.

She said that on reaching the dormitory, however, the housemistress pursued her with rage and used the rod she detached from a mop to hit her right eye brutally.

"The impact was so great that I also hit my head against the metal bed," she recalled.

The student said that the housemistress took her to a local health post for first aid and warned vehemently not to disclose what happened to her to anyone.

"But later, I secretly called my mother on phone and she travelled from Ho to come and see me and the housemistress."

At that stage, the housemistress was only said to have told the girl's mother that she was prepared to refund all the medical expenses she would incur from her daughter's treatment.

This reporter contacted the suspect and also the headmaster of the school, Mr J. Akpebu on phone on December 19, 2018, but they both refused to talk about the issue.

The headmaster insisted that this reporter should come and meet him at school.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that the headmaster and the suspect are now making frantic efforts to have the matter settled out of court.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of the GES, has described the incident as shocking.

Investigations continue