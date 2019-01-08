Ghana: Police Begins Investigation Into Cop's Suicide

in News /

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into why Sergeant Emmanuel Amede, 44, shot himself with an AK rifle at his Nungua Police Barracks last Sunday in Accra.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the outcome would be made public after the investigation.

It would be recalled that the policeman, with the Bravo Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) of the Accra Police Command, shot himself with a gun in a bizarre suicide circumstance at his residence at Nungua.

Sgt. Amede was reported to have shot himself with a rifle in his throat in his room at the Nungua Police Barracks.

A police source told the Ghanaian Times that the deceased suddenly woke up from his sleep around 2:30 a.m and asked his wife and children to leave the room or he will kill them.

According to the source his wife immediately drew the attention of neighbours, but before they got to the room (scene) Sergeant Amede had shot himself with the gun.

The Crime Scene Management Team for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the headquarters was later called in to assist in investigation.