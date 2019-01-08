Tanzania: After Big Loss,Maxime Admits Premier League Race Not Easy

KAGERA sugar head coach Mecky Maxime has admitted that the going is tough for his team in this year's Premier League after an way loss to Mwadui.

Speaking after seeing his side bowing 4-0 to hosts Mwadui FC at Mwadui complex stadium on Sunday, Maxime said the league is very difficult and promised to work out on weak areas so as to bounce back in the coming games.

Commenting on his team's performance, Mexime said his players played poorly and committed a lot of mistakes that led to their heavy loss.

The former Mtibwa Sugar and Taifa stars defender said their opponents played wisely and capitalised on the weakness and mistakes committed by his players to win the crucial match.

Kagera Sugar are now placed 9th after 19 outings, they have won five, drawn ten and lost four matches.

They have netted fifteen and conceded sixteen goals.

Kagera Sugar are now lined up to face African Lyon on Wednesday at the Uhuru stadium in Dar-es-salaam.

After African Lyon, they will return to Kaitaba stadium to play Biashara United.

Mwadui FC are now placed 10th after garnering 24 points, they have won six, lost eight and drawn six.

Mwadui FC have netted twenty two and conceded sixteen goals.

Mwadui FC head coach Ally Bizimungu has commended the efforts shown by his players in the home game.

He said his players played very well by following what he instructed them in all 90 minutes.

He added he was very much delighted to win by a big margin.

He said it was their first to score four goals in one match this season.

Bizimungu who formerly coached Mukura Victory, said the return of his key players such as Abdallah Seseme, Gerald Mdamu and Jean Girukishwaka added life to his team.