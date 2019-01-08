Africa: Tanzania Tennis Players Shine in Africa Junior Tournament

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian players ensured a good start in the ITF/CAT Africa Junior Championship which got going yesterday at the Gymkhana Club in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzanian Ester Nakulanga ousted Debora Bryson also of Tanzania 6-1, 6-2 in the under 16 girl's category.

Speaking after seeing his dream come true, Nakulanga said, "This is sweet victory. Bryson is a good player and she always gives me a hard time whenever we meet."

"I must thank the fans because without them, I would not have won this match. This win is important because it's a major boost for me ahead of the forthcoming international competitions," added Nakulanga. "I could not have lost the match had my opponent been sincere. Whenever I would hit the ball close to the line, she shouted out and confused the umpire.

I lost morale and many points as a result of her unsportsmanlike conduct but all is not lost, I will fight in the second leg." Bryson, who settled for the second spot, said, " Nakulanga served better than me, she was very aggressive with his forehand, she did not make many mistakes, so he deserves to win."

In the Under 16 boy's Duncan Accoukar from Seychelles beat Rajabu Kazaliwa of Tanzania 6-0, 6-0. Participating countries include Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles,Somalia and Sudan and hosts Tanzania.