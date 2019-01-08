Tanzania: Tucta Tells Off Politicians

WORKERS came out strongly yesterday, condemning some politicians whom they accused of using their problems for cheap political popularity.

The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) deplored cheap politics, maintaining that the trade unions in the country remain in the best position to speak for the welfare of the working population.

The apex body of the trade unions made it clear that it will continually support and work with the government under President John Magufuli through ensuring that workers perform their duties as per the terms of their service.

TUCTA Secretary General Yahya Msigwa made the remarks here while addressing a peaceful workers' match, which Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa had received.

Workers from various institutions in the designated capital marched to Nyerere Square to congratulate President Magufuli for his decision to rescind the new formula for calculating pensioners' benefits.

The new formula, which Dr Magufuli annulled, was contained in the new regulations of the legislation that culminated into the merging of the previous pension schemes into two-one for the public and another for the private sectors.

Mr Msigwa charged that some politicians have been uttering statements that hardly reflect the position of the trade unions and as a result ruining the good relations between their members and the government.

"Workers countrywide are glad that President Magufuli listens and solves grievances facing the people. When he said he would revive the national carrier (ATCL) he did it not to mention other major development projects, which are creating jobs for the people," he said.

TUCTA's top executive however called on the government to conduct a scrutiny on projects being undertaken by pension funds in the country to establish if the investiments are making tangible returns.

Premier Majaliwa assured workers of the government commitment to address all their grievances, including remunerations.

"Workers on their part are encouraged to perform their duties diligently and professionally... work hard to enable the country to achieve the envisaged social economic development," he said.

The premier urged employees countrywide to remain patient as the government works on their pleas for increased salaries and promotion, explaining that Dr Magufuli has already made the government's position on the matter.

He noted on the other hand that the government continues to settle all allowances and debts owed to public servants, stating that between July and September 2018, the government paid 184.9bn/- in claims.

Speaking after his meeting with leaders of the trade unions last December, Dr Magufuli suspended the new formula for calculating retirement benefits until 2023.

The meeting was attended by representatives of workers' unions under TUCTA, Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA), government officials and other stakeholders.

Before issuing the government position and directives on the matter which had caused confusion among pensioners and workers, President Magufuli gave an opportunity to workers' leaders to give their views on the new pension calculation formula.

After merging the social security schemes, the country has remained with two pension funds-the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for public and private sectors, respectively.

Dr Magufuli cleared confusion and grievances from workers regarding the proposed formula, which provided for pensioners to receive 25 per cent of their pension in lump sum with the remaining 75 per cent, paid in monthly installments.

"Due to the confusion, I have decided that we shall have a transitional period that will end in 2023, and in between all retirees will receive their pension using their respective previous pension calculation formula of their respective pension funds," Dr Magufuli directed.

He further instructed that all civil servants who were registered with NSSF be transferred to PSSSF and employees from private sector registered with PSSSF be transferred to NSSF.

"This is a requirement of the law and we will have to do this as soon as possible," he said, instructing the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth, and People with Disabilities, Ms Jenista Mhagama, to supervise the process.