Tanzania: Protect Your Outer Self By Keeping Your Skin Healthy

opinion

DO you find yourself overwhelmed by all the commercials that claim their lotions will make your skin look and feel so much younger or better?

Do you scratch your head in confusion at all the choices in the skin care walkway? If so, you are not alone and the good news is that skin care can be simple.

Washing your face doesn't have to be a 10-step process, and you don't have to spend a lot of money filling up your medicine cabinet.

The simple truth is that good skin care involves understanding some basic concepts.

Skin is actually your body's largest organ by size.

It helps keep your body temperature even and if you get too hot, blood vessels near the surface of the skin, called capillaries, enlarge to let the warm blood cool down.

Since your skin plays such an important role in protecting your body, you should keep it as healthy as you can.

Note that your skin can alert you of a health problem, for instance, a red, itchy rash might signal allergies or infections, and a red "butterfly" rash on your face might be a sign of lupus.

A yellow tint might indicate liver disease. And dark or unusual moles might be a warning sign of skin cancer.

Be on the lookout for unexpected changes to your skin, and talk with your doctor if you have concerns.

Your skin can become too dry if you don't drink enough fluids or spend too much time in sunny or dry conditions.

While washing hands is important for good hygiene, washing your hands too much can also lead to dry skin, especially if you wash with hot water and harsh soaps.

To treat dry skin, use moisturizing creams or lotions, and use warm instead of hot water when you bathe and wash your hands.

Good skin care and healthy lifestyle choices can help delay natural aging and prevent various skin problems.

Get started in protecting your skin by practicing the following habits.

First, drink plenty of water since it helps keep your skin hydrated noting that the instant you're dehydrated, it will take a toll on your skin, causing it to look dull, flaky, saggy and loose.

Prevent Inflammation since it is the leading cause of wrinkle formation so eat foods with antioxidants to help fight disease and aging by reducing damage and inflammation.

Some of the best sources of antioxidants include: berries, pomegranates, spinach, nuts, seeds, grapes and dark chocolate among others.

Also eat organic foods since this entails consumption of aging toxins.

A small amount of daily sun produces vitamin D which is beneficial, but too much sun will damage your skin.

Also opt for natural skin products since many skincare products contain harsh chemicals.

It is imperative to limit exposure to toxic chemicals because the skin absorbs them.

Also sometimes it's healthy to own a plant since indoor pollution levels can be even higher than outdoor levels.

A plant in your home or by your desk at work will act as an air filter.

A healthy diet can also help you look and feel your best.

Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

The association between diet and acne isn't clear but some research suggests that a diet rich in fish oil or fish oil supplements and low in unhealthy fats and processed or refined carbohydrates might promote younger looking skin.

A diet rich in Vitamin C leads to fewer wrinkles.

Avoid sugar since it leads to damaged collagen and elastin, which cause wrinkles.

Your body needs the right nutrients to fight off damage, and your skin is no different.

Nutrients help the cells replicate and have more energy.

A build up of toxins in the body due to the air, water and food causes damage to the body as well as aging.

Detoxing by way of a juice cleanse is recommended for the body to be able to focus on energy production and eliminating toxins.

Having a glass of water with squeezed lemon first thing in the mornings is also very cleansing.

Uncontrolled stress can make your skin more sensitive and trigger acne breakouts and other skin problems.

To encourage healthy skin and a healthy state of mind take steps to manage your stress.

Get enough sleep, set reasonable limits, scale back your to-do list and make time to do the things you enjoy.

The results might be more dramatic than you expect.

Regular exercise increases the circulation of oxygen and nutrients and releases toxins through sweat, which leads to clearer, firmer skin. Remember smile is the best exercise for your face.

Understand that smoking makes your skin look older and contributes to wrinkles.

Smoking narrows the tiny blood vessels in the outermost layers of skin, which decreases blood flow and makes your skin paler.

It also depletes the skin of oxygen and nutrients that are important to skin health.

Daily cleansing and shaving can take a toll on your skin so, limit bath time since hot water and long showers or baths remove oils from your skin.

Limit your bath or shower time, and use warm rather than hot water also shave carefully and pat dry.

Remember, certain skin conditions merit a visit to the dermatologist, including frequent acne, inflamed or irritated dry skin, and skin rashes and irritations that don't go away, as these could be signs of one of the many types of dermatitis, or skin inflammation.

However, should you notice any other skin problems, it's important to get medical attention to resolve them quickly to avoid putting your skin at risk.

Note that skin care is one of the most important components of natural beauty, no matter what your age, skin tone, or skin type so let's keep our skin healthy.