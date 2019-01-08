8 January 2019

South Africa: One Dead in Mountain View Train Crash in Pretoria

One person has been confirmed dead, while scores of others have been left injured following a train collision in Mountain View station, Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

"I can confirm that there is a train collision in Mountain View and a number of commuters are injured. We have one fatality confirmed by the EMS," Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

Mofokeng said other commuters were being attended to by paramedics.

She said there was no further information at this stage.

More to follow.

