Tanzania: Nida Officials Cautioned Over IDs

HOME Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola (pictured) has cautioned National Identification Agency (NIDA) officials against issuing national identity cards (IDs) to non-Tanzanians living especially in border villages.

Addressing a meeting in Kaisho Township, Kyerwa District, at the weekend, Mr Lugola said he had received reports indicating that some of the aliens were issued IDs. "I direct NIDA officials to verify those, who have been issued IDs to ensure no alien possesses an ID," he said.

Accordingly, NIDA has appealed to Kagera residents to turn up for verification at their respective ward offices and fill objection forms if non-citizens appear on the list of eligible citizens.

NIDA Regional Coordinator Hassan Godigodi said Bukoba, Biharamulo, Missenyi, Karagwe, and Kyerwa districts had completed registration, while Muleba and Ngara districts were expected to complete it by December 17, last year. He thus urged the residents to go to their respective ward offices to verify their names and photographs.

"Where aliens appear on the list of eligible citizens, people should not hesitate to report them to the authorities by filling in objection forms. This is important for it will ensure that only eligible Tanzanians get IDs," he noted.

According to Mr Godigodi, verification is intended to identify ghost names and correct a person's gender.

For his part, Missenyi District Commissioner (DC) Denice Mwilla appealed to village chairpersons, village and ward executive officers especially in border villages to monitor the registration of children to avoid registering non-citizens.

Effective from October 1, last year, the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) was expected to register about 475,498 children aged below five years.

Mr Mwilla told the 'Daily News' in an interview that during the issuance of IDs about 6,012 residents were registered and out that number, about 2792 (equivalent to 46.4 per cent) were non-citizens. "We have the noble obligation to ensure non-citizens are identified to avoid similar mistakes. Some of the aliens have already been repatriated, while others have been arraigned. Some of them have been jailed for illegal stay in the country," he said.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Marco Gaguti appealed to the leaders to monitor the exercise and to ensure non-citizens were identified. "The international law allows every child to have a birth registration certificate regardless of his/her national status. But the birth certificate does not automatically make one a citizen."

Mr Gaguti also reminded the leaders that the region had the lowest average to date with only 12.2 per cent of the under-five children registered under RITA. "More efforts are needed to ensure we achieve 100 per cent."

The RC stressed that the National Strategy on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) was an important step in solving problems experienced in border regions due to an increase in the number of aliens. "We have to work as a team and commitment to ensuring that eligible citizens are identified. This will help the government make development programmes," he said.

Kagera Region borders Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya.