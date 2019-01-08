Namibia: Scramble for School Places Begins

A WINDHOEK resident, Michelle Tjongarero, arrived at the People's Primary School as early as 06h30 yesterday, hoping to find a place for her two children.

Like all the other parents and guardians, Tjongarero was told to wait outside the office while the school's management decided whether they could accommodate her children.

"I came here very early to register my children for Grade 0 and Grade 1. I went to about five schools last year, and they were already full," she said.

Another parent, Mario Kuvalela, who moved from Rundu to Windhoek recently, said he had already visited various schools, and was pinning his hopes on the Eldorado Secondary School to secure a place for his daughter.

"I have been driving around Windhoek, and as I am talking now, I'm desperate to get a place for my daughter in Grade 10. She completed her Grade 9 at Rundu. The reason I moved her is because there is no hostel where she used to attend school," he noted.

The Teachers' Resource Centre in Katutura, which usually assists with school placements, has asked desperate parents to get placements for their children on their own at the moment.

One such parent, Hanzina Nangolo, came to the centre, only to be turned away.

"I am searching for a place for my child who failed Grade 9. I came to the centre first hoping to find a place, but they told us to go back to the schools to find places ourselves," said Nangolo.

Khomas regional education director Gerard Vries could not be reached for comment on the enrolment situation yesterday.

At Walvis Bay, some parents and guardians were informed that there were no more places for Grade 1.

The circuit inspector, Monica Gawises, said schools are full, and that more than 780 Grade 1 pupil enrolments were recorded in July last year.

She explained that after filling the spaces at the already existing primary schools, 402 places were set aside, and those pupils will be accommodated at the Namport Primary School on 1 February.

"The school which is currently under construction is almost complete. There will be a public meeting on 21 January at 18h00 at the Immanuel Ruiters Primary School hall for the children that are placed at the Namport school. Lists of the learners' names will be posted at various places like churches and so on," Garises said.

Yesterday, there were still 14 places left for enrolment at that school.

However, Gawises said the placement of Grades 8 and 11 pupils were already completed.

Those who attended Namcol last year, and are planning to return to school, will be referred to the Omaruru circuit office this year.

At Oshakati, parents yesterday visited schools such as Erundu Primary School and Oshakati Primary School, but were asked to return today to try their luck again.

//Karas education director /Awebahe //Hoëseb yesterday said there were "enough" places for children at all schools in the region.

He, however, said parents, who were enrolling their children at the school of their choice at the last minute were creating placement problems in the region.

"We, unfortunately, cannot go beyond the intake capacity of a school because a parent wants his child to be enrolled there. Overpopulation at schools impacts teaching and learning quality," he stressed.

The regional director said the only major placement challenge is at the Ambrosius Hamutenya Combined School at Oranjemund due to a lack of classrooms.

He explained that the school is operating from a building donated by Namdeb, and plans are afoot to construct a new school building there.

//Hoëseb attributed placement difficulties experienced at the only public school due to the influx of people seeking job opportunities at Oranjemund.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, yesterday noted in a media statement that the migration from rural to urban areas delayed and duplicated applications, while pupils repeating grades remained one of the factors contributing to pupils not getting places in schools.

She thus urged parents and guardians to contact the directorate of education in their regions for guidance.

"Each region has an admission committee, dedicated to accelerating the admission of learners still seeking places. It should be noted that learners are placed at any school that has space available" Steenkamp observed.

She added that regions project growth of 3 to 4% in enrolment per year, but this is not indicative of actual figures. Regional updates change on a daily basis, and only stabilise in the second week of February.

Steenkamp urged parents to apply in good time.

"'The admission process for 2019 commenced in June 2018 with parents applying to schools through the principals," Steenkamp said.

- Additional reporting by Luqman Cloete