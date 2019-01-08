Cameroon: PM Gives Directives to Commissioned Ministers

The new Ministers of Public Contracts, Sports and Physical Education as well as the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport were among those commissioned on January 7, 2019.

Shortly after taking office, the new Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute appointed by President Paul Biya on January 4, 2019, went straight away and commissioned the cabinet ministers appointed in a separate presidential decree the same day.

Among the cabinet ministers commissioned were the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts, Ibrahim Talba Malla who took over from Abba Sadou. There was also Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who took over from Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt as Minister of Sports and Physical Education. At the Ministry of Transport, Njoya Zakariaou took over from Mefiro Oumarou as the new Minister Delegate. This was in the presence of the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute had almost an identical message for the appointed cabinet ministers. He congratulated them on their appointment and called on them to work to merit the confidence bestowed on them by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. The Prime Minister instructed the ministers that in the exercise of their duties, they should ensure team spirit, frank collaboration and total loyalty. After the directives, he wished them total success in the execution of their missions.

In all the ministries concerned with the commissioning ceremonies of new ministers, there were expressions of joy, happiness and thanks to the Head of State. The ministries were transformed into mini-cultural arenas with dance groups from the areas of origin of the appointed ministers on display. Relatives, friends and members of different groups to which the ministers belong also came to share the happiness of the appointed ministers.