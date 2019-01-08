Nigeria: NGO Donates Food Items to IDPs in Abuja

Glory and Praise International Ministry has donated food items and other relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Apo, Abuja.

Donating the items, the President, Dr Amaka Nwakibu said the inspiration to donate to the needy was conceived to emulate the works of Jesus Christ who makes life comfortable for people.

According to her "what inspired this visit is the love of Christ, the Bible tells us in the book of Act 10:38, that God anointed Jesus Christ, and he went about doing good, when Jesus was in this world, all he was doing was to make life more comfortable for the people, and that is the inspiration we had."

Dr Nwakibu further said that there were plans to continue the donation subsequently, adding that they have other places they visit to donate to the needy in the society.

"We plan to continue on this visit because it is a vision given to us to reach out to Internally Displaced Persons. We go out not only to IDPs centers, even to orphanages, to old people's home to give them the little we have."

In his exhortation, Pastor Abdul Osigwe urged them not to give up in life, adding that God is ever present and closer to them in their trying times.

"I urged you to remain steadfast in seeking the face of God continually because all hope is not lost.The same God that restored Job lost will also restore yours in due time".

While receiving the items, the coordinator of the Camp, Haruna Zanga, who was delighted, said: "We hope that the God that touched your heart will continue to empower you to give attention to the needy, and to have enough to give to the needy."