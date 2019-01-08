Nigeria: Plot to Assassinate Atiku, Saraki At Campaign Ground Uncovered - Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has said that a plot to assassinate the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Campaign Director General, Sen. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at a campaign ground in one of the northern states has been uncovered.

Frank, has however, written to the international community to call President Muhammadu Buhari to order and to inform the world that if anything happens to the duo of Atiku and Saraki or any of the PDP leaders at any political rally, the government of APC should be held responsible.

The letter addressed to the United Nations, the African Union, the American government, the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada among others, is also to inform the world on the harassment and persecution of some key opposition leaders in Nigeria in the name of fighting corruption by the Buhari-led administration.

Timi Frank reveals how plot to embarrass Atiku, plant foreign currencies on his aircraft failed

Raising the alarm in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Timi Frank, said information available to his group through intelligence and sources within the rank and file of the security agencies, revealed the plot by the current administration to arrange some hoodlums to disrupt one of the PDP presidential rallies at a particular northern state while a mobile police officer will directly shoot at either the campaign DG (Saraki) or Alhaji Atiku, which will later be blamed on armed bandits.

Frank said the plot was initially arranged to take place in Kogi State rally on Monday but the PDP leaders in the state got wind of the evil plan and quickly raised the alarm.

Recall that in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, of the Campaign Council, Usman Austin Okai, PDP had also raised similar alarm.

According to Frank, the only way the present administration hopes to stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming the next President is to assassinate him as being allegedly planned by the Buhari's administration - "in desperation to score a new low by going against the towering popularity of the PDP's candidate."

The political activist recalled how Atiku Abubakar's wife and children were threatened through a text message last year (2018) but despite official letter written to notify President Buhari personaly, nothing was done to unravel the perpetrators up till now.

"So, what we are saying is that through the help of God and intelligence we are getting to know some of the evil plans of the APC's administration to stop the will of God for Nigeria. Politics should not be a do-or-die affair the way APC is playing it. Although the growing acceptability of Atiku Abubakar is threatening but the APC and the Buhari presidency should learn to play the game by the rule.

"Any attempt to cause havoc, using hoodlums or security agents will be resisted by Nigerians. We are raising this alarm because we don't want to take anything for granted. We have seen political assassinations in the past and the country has also witnessed the recent assassination of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, allegedly carried out by this administration for political reasons," Frank stated.