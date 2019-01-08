Namibia: City Wants to Recall and Suspend Kahimise Again

The Windhoek municipal council is expected to meet today to discuss whether to recall suspended chief executive Robert Kahimise and suspend him again for more months.

This plan is contained in council documents seen by The Namibian dated 17 December 2018 on Kahimise's status.

The document is expected to be submitted to the city council today for discussion.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that he will attend a council meeting today.

He did not explain whether Kahimise's case will be discussed. Kahimise declined to comment. Kahimise is accused of allegedly deceiving politicians to pay close to N$170 000 for his studies, abusing his vehicle allowance and appointing or promoting some city employees irregularly.

Kahimise was first suspended on 17 October 2018. His lawyers poked holes in the council decision to suspend him.

The city called him back to work the next month to allow the council to restart the suspension by following all the correct procedures. He was suspended for the second time in November 2018.

Kahimise continued his stance that the city council failed to follow procedures before they suspended him in November last year.

He argues that his side was not heard before being suspended on 5 November 2018 and that there were not valid reasons and no ministerial approval for his suspension. Kahimise also claimed that the 5 November 2018 meeting was not duly constituted.

According to a new municipal document, the city council - which consists of councillors from political parties - will meet today to discuss whether to withdraw the 5 November 2018 decision to suspend Kahimise. That is only a temporary move.

A council document seen by The Namibian states that "council should consider whether to suspend Robert Kahimise for a period no longer than a total of 180 days, inclusive of any period of suspension that he may have already served".

"Council should consider this possible suspension due to allegations of serious acts of misconduct against Kahimise."

The municipality hinted that it would need more time to finalise Kahimise's case.

Kahimise was suspended for three months, from November to 5 February 2019.

"The current investigation by external auditors KPMG into alleged transgressions of the chief executive officer is anticipated to be finalised by mid-February. As such council may wish to request the minister for more time," the document said. The document noted that Kahimise's suspension should not be extended by more than six months, including the time he has already served. The maximum extension the council can request is three months after next month.

The council should inform Kahimise of the reasons for his possible suspension, the document said. The reasons, according to the documents, include allegations of dishonesty.

The council document said Kahimise "deceived the chairperson of the management committee and council" to unlawfully approve his study loan without approval by the management committee.

The management committee consists of five Swapo councillors.

That committee reports to the council which is also led by Swapo councillors.

That committee reports to the council which is also led by Swapo councillors.

The council document said Kahimise kept details of his study loan from the council for six months.

"[Kahimise] incurred unauthorised expenditure for personal beneficiation by acquiring a vehicle at council's expense for his exclusive use while he received a vehicle allowance," the document said.

Kahimise's case has divided politicians at the city of Windhoek, including Swapo councillors.

There is speculation that some Swapo councillors want to kick Kahimise out at all costs. To others, Kahimise is facing the same force he used to suspend city police chief Abraham Kanime last year for what his supporters called drummed-up charges.

Some politicians were against Kahimise's suspension. They include Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, Nudo city councillor Joseph Kauandenge, Rally for Democracy and Progress councillor Brumelda Cornelius and Popular Democratic Movement councillor Ignatius Semba.