South Africa: SAB League Action to Resume in Fs Lejwaleputswa Region

Following a well-deserved festive break, South Africa's largest development league, the SAB League resumes this weekend with some mouth-watering fixtures. A stream that has shown competitiveness has been the Free State's SAFA Lejwaleputswa stream where 16 teams are battling it out for a place in next season's ABC Motsepe League.

As things stand, Virginia Sports Academy lead the pack with 31 points from 11 matches, boasting 10 wins, a draw and no defeat. The log leaders have also played two games less than second placed Royal Stars who are two points behind the log leaders.

The same can be said about Sporting Club as they sit third with the same number of points as Stars but only separated by goal difference.

With all 16 clubs taking to the field this coming weekend, Royal Stars will be hoping to bag maximum points when they play host to Naughty Boys who are without a win in their last three matches.

Welkom Everton need a serious turn around should they want to continue playing SAB League football next season. Out of 12 fixtures, they have only registered one win and a single draw which sees them languish at the bottom of the log with four points.

Everton are at home to Brandfort Football Academy who have done reasonably well this year and are fighting for a top half finish.