7 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: City of Windhoek Slow to Aid Wind-Damage Families

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paulina Ndalikokule

The City of Windhoek took two days to remove the tree that collapsed and destroyed three shacks in Windhoek's Dolam location and has still not removed an electricity pole from amongst the debris.

Strong winds on Friday brought an old tree down on three shacks in Dolam, leaving three families without shelter over the weekend.

According to one of the affected residents, Sandra Geniroman, the old tree, which was in an adjacent yard, was uprooted by strong winds.

Geniroman told The Namibian on Monday that the eight residents of the damaged shacks are squeezed into another shack that was spared by the winds and fallen tree.

On Sunday afternoon, two days after the collapsed tree destroyed the shacks, City of Windhoek officials showed up and removed only half of the fallen tree, and promised to remove the other half on Monday.

However, Geniroman said they were also worried about an electricity pole which was brought down by the tree and was under the damaged shacks.

"They said the pole was supposed to be removed on Monday, but they didn't come. We are worried about the danger it might cause," Geniroman said.

The Namibian repeatedly tried to get comment from the City of Windhoek about this matter, but was unsuccessful, as officials referred queries around.

Namibia

Ethiopian Airlines Steal Brothers' Christmas Cheer

Two brothers, Martin and Antonius Amugongo, were left stranded at the Addis Ababa airport on 12 December 2018 when they… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.