Namibia: City of Windhoek Slow to Aid Wind-Damage Families

The City of Windhoek took two days to remove the tree that collapsed and destroyed three shacks in Windhoek's Dolam location and has still not removed an electricity pole from amongst the debris.

Strong winds on Friday brought an old tree down on three shacks in Dolam, leaving three families without shelter over the weekend.

According to one of the affected residents, Sandra Geniroman, the old tree, which was in an adjacent yard, was uprooted by strong winds.

Geniroman told The Namibian on Monday that the eight residents of the damaged shacks are squeezed into another shack that was spared by the winds and fallen tree.

On Sunday afternoon, two days after the collapsed tree destroyed the shacks, City of Windhoek officials showed up and removed only half of the fallen tree, and promised to remove the other half on Monday.

However, Geniroman said they were also worried about an electricity pole which was brought down by the tree and was under the damaged shacks.

"They said the pole was supposed to be removed on Monday, but they didn't come. We are worried about the danger it might cause," Geniroman said.

The Namibian repeatedly tried to get comment from the City of Windhoek about this matter, but was unsuccessful, as officials referred queries around.