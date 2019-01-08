Namibia: Erongo Police Confiscate Drugs, Arrest Five Suspects

Walvis Bay — Police in the Erongo Region arrested two suspects and confiscated mandrax tablets and cannabis over the weekend in Walvis Bay during an operation at the town.

One suspect, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in Narraville where he was found with 41 'balies' of cannabis and 38 mandrax tablets with a street value of N$2 870.

The second suspect was found in possession of three 'bankies' of pure cannabis valued at N$1 500 at Tamar Village Court in the posh Fairway suburb.

The two were expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, facing charges of drug possession.

Police also arrested three other suspects after they allegedly stabbed a woman and grabbed her handbag in Swakopmund, whilst another suspect was arrested separately for alleged culpable homicide.

The stabbing and robbery incident took place on Wednesday just after lunch in Swakopmund. The suspects stabbed the woman in her back before they fled with her handbag, containing items worth N$6 800.

They were however arrested on Friday afternoon by the police and were expected to appear in court yesterday.

Crime investigations coordinator for the Namibian Police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, also reported that a 57-year-old man was charged with culpable homicide and drunken driving after he bumped a toddler, aged one-year and 11 months, on Friday in Swakopmund.