Zimbabwe: Shurugwi Seeks Town Status

Shurugwi South constituency has started a process to tap into devolution drive being championed by Government after submitting proposals for the development of a town in the gold rich area, an official has said.

Government is pushing for devolution as one of the key anchors to economic revival and in December President Mnangagwa announced the allocation of US$31 million to each of the country's 10 provinces to accelerate the devolution programme.

In a letter seen by The Herald Business, Shurugwi South House of Assembly Member Edmond Mkaratigwa has already written to Government seeking for the requisite paperwork that will see the construction of a banking hall, shopping mall, a hotel, warehouses, food courts and chicken beneficiation plants.

This, Mr Mkaratigwa said, will be the foundation around which a new town will be built in the gold rich district.

Shurugwi District is endowed with gold and chrome and has some of the largest deposits of the two metals most of which, however, is largely exploited by small-scale miners.

"The major interest is in the resettlement area, China Jiangsu," wrote Mr Mkaratigwa in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri.

"Our attention is a banking mall, truck-inn, service station, public ablutions, bakery, food-court, warehouse and lodge. These are meant to make Shurugwi South Constituency into a middle-income class by 2030 as expounded by His Excellency's Vision 2030.

"Some of the facilities we are looking forward to, are chicken rearing as income generating projects for different individuals and groups," wrote the Member of Parliament.

In an interview Mr Mkaratigwa said it is important for community leaders to take a lead from Government pronouncements and make sure that policies are taken to the ground.

"The idea, like the President is always saying albeit at a national level, is to develop the constituency and make it one of the modern settlements, we are actually looking at coming up with three areas for urban development.

"If we complete the construction of the urban set-up we will then go to residential areas. While at it we are sure to then create employment opportunities for young people in Shurugwi.

"What we are pushing for is not something out of this world, I am sure you know a number of towns in this country and the world over that were built around mining areas and in this regard Shurugwi's mineral potential is not in doubt," he said.