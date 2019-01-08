Rwanda: President Kagame in Japan for Two-Day Official Visit

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame arrived on Monday in Tokyo, Japan for a two-day Official Visit aiming to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the first day of their visit, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame paid a courtesy call to their Majesties Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

This will be followed by bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and First Lady Akie Abe of Japan.

Later in the evening, President Kagame and Jeannette Kagame will attend a Dinner hosted in their honor by the Japanese Prime Minister and First Lady.

Rwanda and Japan share excellent and longstanding bilateral relations with cooperation that spans economic, trade and investments, technical assistance and capacity building areas.

The two countries cooperate in energy, water and sanitation, agriculture, as well as education and transport. Japan's interventions are through; non-project grant aid, technical support, programme approach, and loans. Japanese investments in Rwanda are mainly in agro-processing, hospitality, horticulture, mining, ICT and service sectors. Currently, 24 Japanese companies are doing business in Rwanda.

President Kagame will also on the second day of the visit address a Japan-Rwanda Business Forum and interact with the Japan-AU/Japan-Rwanda Parliamentary Friendship Leagues.