Namibia: Stars Relish African Safari

African Stars believe their continued participation in international club competitions is invaluable for Namibian football.

Following last month's narrow 1-0 aggregate defeat to South Africa's Orlando Pirates in the premier CAF Champions League second-round qualifiers, Stars dropped down to the Confederations Cup play-offs, where they are drawn against holders Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

For now, Stars are guaranteed two matches, with the first at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday, and the second eight days later at Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech.

However, should they overcome the Moroccan powerhouse, the group phase, where each club is guaranteed a further six matches and at least US$275 000, awaits.

"We are representing Namibia, and we want to leave a mark on the continent. We have so far done that with Pirates, despite losing out. We get Raja now, and this is one of the top clubs on the continent, and we will see how it goes," Stars chief executive officer Lesley Kozonguizi told the NFA website on Monday.

Stars resumed training at the NFA Technical Centre yesterday following the mid-season break, with new Comoran striker Youssouf Ibroihim in the mix.

"It will give us more confidence that we play in Africa. I think we will gain experience, and learn more tactically and physically so that we become a better team. I believe if we keep playing on continental level, it will benefit our football greatly," captain Ronald Ketjijere had said ahead of the second-leg clash with Pirates last month.

Upon learning of the draw, Stars head coach Bobby Samaria said they relished the challenge against one of the continent's leading club sides.

He vowed that his charges would give the highly fancied defending champions a game, similar to how they came close to shocking Pirates.

"They [Raja Casablanca] know what it takes, and what to do to win in this competition. They have been there for years now, so they have experience. They are not champions by fluke," Samaria told Nampa.

He added that he is not oblivious to the massive threat posed by Raja Casablanca - three-time CAF Champions League winners, twice CAF Confederations Cup champions, and 2000 CAF Super Cup holders.

Discipline and bravery will be the order of the day against the decorated North-Africans, Samaria implored.

Casablanca recently signed Cameroonian defender Fabrice Gael Ngah and Moroccan international striker Ayoub Nanah, both from league rivals Difaa El Jadida, to aid their Confederations Cup crown defence.

"It is a mountain to climb, but we will find a way to move it or move around it. We have to find a strategy to beat them because in football, anything is possible. The (North-African) teams are not about individual work. They work as a team, and that is where they are most dangerous because you can't go around and man-mark one player, anyone of them can punish you," explained Samaria.

Tickets are available at N$50 general access and N$500 for VIP through web-ticket at Pick n Pay outlets countrywide.