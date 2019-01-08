Egypt: Liberian Ambassador to Egypt, Edwin Faseyen Sele Lauds LCC and Liba Following Cairo Trade Fair

Liberian Ambassador to the Republic of Egypt, H.E. Edwin Faseyen Sele has lauded the leaderships of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the Liberia Business Association (LIBA) for their recent role to form part of the just ended Intra-African Trade Fair 2018 held in Cairo, Egypt.

Ambassador Sele spoke recently at a local hotel in Monrovia when both presidents of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the Liberia Business Association tendered a dinner in his honor to appreciate him for his support during their stay in Cairo for the Trade Fair.

Ambassador Sele expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberian delegation for promoting Liberia on the international scene, particularly showcasing made in Liberia products to the outside world, he also recounting the standing ties between Liberia and Egypt dating back in the 1950s,

Earlier at the request of the LCC leadership, the Egyptian embassy in Monrovia arranged a meeting with the chairperson of the Egypt Export bank with the Liberian Ambassador to Egypt, H.E. Sele accompany Mr. Addy, the President of the LCC. The meeting between both was productive.

He noted that Government does not necessarily there to develop the country; it is there to add as referee, it is the private sector that deal with economic growth, and further praised the Liberian delegation including the Liberia Chamber of Commerce and the Liberia Business Association in their efforts to promoting Liberia.

During the meeting with the Liberian delegation, Ambassador Sele was very impressed with the meeting held with Export bank, and further arranged a meeting with the Cairo Chamber of commerce between members of the Liberian delegation headed by the President and members Chamber of Commerce.

For his part, the President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), Mr. J. Wendell Addy expressed thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Sele for his support and collaboration during their stay in Cairo for the Trade Fair, noting that the purpose of this Intra-African Trade Fair is to have countries across Africa aimed exposing their services being offered by their respective countries.

Mr. Addy said the Intra-African Trade Fair is the first of its kind, where representatives from various countries exhibit publicly their home made products to other countries, and also became competitive when countries at this event promoted their products to others.

As a result of a fruitful visit by the Liberian delegation, a trade and investment delegates from Egypt is expected to arrive in Liberia in April of this year. According to Mr. Addy, Important side meetings were also held between the Liberian delegation and some funding institutions.

During the exhibition of made in Liberia in Cairo, the President of the Africa Import Export Bank and the Africa Union Commissioner for Industry were overwhelmed by visiting the Liberian booth during the trade fair where samples of rubber products were made available.

High profile individuals who visited the Liberian Trade Fair Booth were Albert Muchanga: AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Benedict Okey Oramah; President and Chairman Africa Import Export Bank, while at the same time the booth assigned to Liberia was covered by international media during the visit of the two leaders at which time the President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Mr. J. Wendell Addy was interviewed by the CNBC and the owner and producer of PURE Honey was interviewed

Speaking upon arrival in Liberia, the LCC President acknowledge contribution made by the government of Liberia for participating in the first Intra Africa Trade Fair, and extended Special thanks to the Ministers Finance, Commerce and the National Investment Commission (NIC).

"The work that they did for their participation at the Trade Fair is indeed commendable; currently effort is being applied to establish a resounding relationship between Liberia and Egypt, Liberia has so much to gain from Egypt. The Liberia Chamber of Commerce was well represented at this event doing all in its power to showcase made in Liberia products," Ambassador Sele told the GNN.

The LCC President also stressed the need for countries to begin to trade with one another across the continent, noting that "The benefit from this will provide employment opportunities and also help to reduce foreign exchange requirement; this effort is empowering our people, it is a good step for Africa," Mr. Addy said.

Speaking also was the President of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), Mr. James M. Strother who poured praises on the Liberian Government for its support to the business community, and allowing them to travel to Cairo for the event, and further disclosed that as a result of their visit to Egypt, Egyptians business tycoons have resolved to come to Liberia with the first batch expected early April 2019.

Mr. Strother also used the occasion to expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberian Ambassador to Egypt for being receptive during their stay in that country.

The Secretary General of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), Madam Theresa M. Davies also lauded the Liberian envoy for being helpful to Liberian business executives who formed part of the trip to the Cairo Trade Fair.