Liberia: Japan to Construct Fishing Port in Buchanan

-As Japanese Delegation Pays Visit On NaFAA's Boss

A two-member delegation from the government of Japan is in Liberia as guest of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

The delegation, which arrived in country on 6th January 2019, comprises Dr. Naohiko Watanuki and Mr. Wataru Iwasaki, Senior Consultant and Architect respectively of the Japanese owned Overseas Agri-Fisheries Consultants Limited (OAFIC Co., Ltd.). OAFIC Ltd. is one of Japan's largest comprehensive consulting company specializing in the fisheries, livestock, agriculture and other related sectors including environment.

According to a NaFAA Press release, the Japanese delegation is expected to carry out a three-day visit of major fishing communities in Buchanan city and its environs, with the goal of conducting feasibility for the construction of a fishing port in Buchanan city.

Following a closed door meeting with the Director General and management team of NaFAA, the head of delegation, Dr. Naohiko Watanuki lauded the management of NaFAA for efforts made in strengthening bilateral relations with the fisheries authorities of Japan.

Dr. Watanuki also expressed his government's interest in exploring the possibility for the provision of motorized fishing boats for artisanal fishermen across Liberia to isolate the attending disadvantage encountered by local fishermen when using the peddling canoes, as opposed to their foreign counterparts.

Receiving the delegation, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Madam Emma Metieh-Glassco recounted several meetings that have been held between the two governments both in Tokyo and Monrovia, which have been geared towards strengthening bilateral relationship as well as exploring investment opportunities in the sector.

Director General Glassco welcomed the move by her Japanese counterpart to explore the possibility of constructing an infrastructure for a fishing village in Buchanan.

However, she proposed a replication of the Japanese constructed fishing port project in Lome, Togo which she believes is sophisticated and meets acceptable international standards.

According to the NaFAA boss, the selection of Buchanan for the proposed project is best suited, as it is the second largest coastal county in the country next to Montserrado, with a total of twenty-two fishing communities.