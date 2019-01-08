Liberia: Foreign Minister Findley Receives Letter of Accreditation From New UNDP Resident Representative to Liberia

Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar M. Findley has received the Letters of Accreditation from the new United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative to Liberia, Mr. Pa Lamin Beyan.

The new UNDP Resident Representative to Liberia is a Gambian National.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Mr. Pa Lamin Beyan presented his Letters of Accreditation to H.E. Hon. Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Minister of Foreign Affair of the Republic of Liberia on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Beyan who is the former UNDP Country Representative to Liberia expressed excitement over the occasion and congratulated the Minister for the progress made so far at the Ministry particularly under his administration as well as the many achievements made by the Weah-led administration.

For his part, Minister Findley welcomed Mr. Pa Lamin Beyan to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and promised his Ministry's cordial working relationship with the UN agency aimed at promoting the growth and development of Liberia. He then wished for Mr. Pa Lamin Beyan God's blessings as he performs his tour duty in Liberia.

The UNDP is an agency created by the United Nations General Assembly to achieve the eradication of poverty, and the reduction of inequalities and exclusion. It helps countries to develop policies, leadership skills, partnering abilities, institutional capabilities and build resilience in order to sustain development results.