Namibia: Grade 12 Results to Be Released On Friday

Windhoek — The Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary level results for full-time and part-time candidates will be released on Friday, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has announced.

This year, 56 534 candidates comprising of 23 594 full-time and 32 940 part-time candidates were registered for the NSSC ordinary level subjects, according to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp.

The number of ordinary level candidates increased by 229 (0.4 percent) compared to 2017, according to Steenkamp.

"The results will be available on the website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.na and will also be accessible via an SMS service," said the Permanent Secretary.

In order to retrieve the results, a message which gives the name of the examination, followed by the surname and first name of the candidate should be send to any of the following numbers 2929, 99099 or 55755 and in response your surname, name and results will be displayed on the screen of your cell phone," explained Steenkamp.