Senegal Hopes to Further Advance Cooperation With China - President

Dakar — The dynamic and practical relations between Senegal and China are a fine example for other countries, and Senegal hopes to further cooperation with China in various fields, President Macky Sall said on Sunday.

He made the remarks during talks with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Sall extended congratulations upon the successful soft landing of China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe on the far side of the moon, saying that his country is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in such fields as science, technology and innovation.

The successful Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2018 shows China's strategic vision to develop China-Africa ties, the president said.

In the hearts of the African people, they know who is a true friend to them, Sall said, adding that Africa and China share a relationship featuring mutual respect, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and common development.

Sall said Senegal is willing to push forward the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and will support China's rightful stance on international affairs.

For his part, Wang said Chinese President Xi Jinping's successful and historic visit to the West African country in 2018 has injected strong impetus into the two countries' relations.

The solid political trust between China and Senegal consolidates the foundation for the two countries' high-quality cooperation in various areas, Wang said.

China is willing to be an enduring and reliable partner for Senegal, the Chinese foreign minister said. He called for closer coordination between China and Senegal, the co-chairs of the FOCAC, to jointly implement the results of the summit and build a closer community with a shared future for China and Africa.